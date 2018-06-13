7News history quiz: Answers revealed for historic Boston photo

A look at the Andrew Square station in 1940 and 2018.

BOSTON (WHDH) - This week’s 7News historic photo quiz offers a stunning look back at the inside of a Boston subway station.

The photo, provided by the Boston City Archives, was taken in 1940 at Andrew Square Station. It looks like that closed escalator is a problem that still persists!

Here’s a look at what the inside of the station looks like today!

The station and year were both correctly identified by several of our 7News social media followers.

Follow 7News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for hints on next week’s picture!

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)