7News partners with Bloomberg TV to air 2018 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner and 7News is excited to announce that the 2018 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be aired on WHDH-TV.

The iconic Birthday celebration for the United States attracts about 500,000 people to the banks of the Charles River each year to watch the extravagant fireworks show and take in the sounds of the Pops.

7News is partnering with Bloomberg TV and the Boston Symphony Orchestra for the special event.

This year’s concert will showcase an all-women’s lineup of guest artists, including Newton native Rachel Platten, who is famous for her song, “Fight Song.”

It is the second year Bloomberg TV has teamed with Boston-based asset manager Eaton Vance to sponsor the event.

Just announced! In addition to watching the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on July 4 on @BloombergTV, #Boston area residents will be able to tune into the show live on @7News – WHDH Boston! More information at https://t.co/6NiRQJDQ3n #BostonJuly4 pic.twitter.com/pk3D4AJDP4 — Boston Pops (@TheBostonPops) June 21, 2018

