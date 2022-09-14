BOSTON (WHDH) - An incident at Northeastern University that was reported as a detonation is now being investigated as a hoax, 7NEWS sources said.

FBI agents and the Boston Police Bomb Squad scoured Holmes Hall for hours after the incident was first reported Tuesday, sending a 45-year-old staff member to the hospital with what was described as a minor hand injury.

Students were rattled by the incident, which prompted nearby buildings to be evacuated and required students to shelter in place.

“It’s a lot of anxiety,” said one student.

“It was very nerve-wracking,” said another.

A second suspicious package did not detonate.

The package, described as a Pelican brand-style case, didn’t contain explosives. 7NEWS sources said instead that the case had been pressurized so when it opened, it detonated. Sources confirmed a crumpled one-page letter dated from Tuesday accompanied the package, which was addressed to the lab manager in the building and railed against virtual reality and Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook. Sources said the letter mentioned two other scenes, but no explosives were reported there.

University officials continue to emphasize that the campus is safe and secure, and have made counselors available for students troubled by the incident.

