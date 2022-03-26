As hundreds of thousands of refugees flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one Polish town is using whatever space residents can find to help those in need.

The city of Przemysl has a population of 60,000, but now 400,000 Ukranian refugees are also living in the city. Residents turned a theater into a shelter, filling its ballroom with blankets, cots, clothing and toys.

A supermarket has been turned into a staging area, where refugees can get tubes of toothpaste and baskets of bread. It too is full of cots, where there used to be store shelves.

Refugees said they were grateful for all the help.

“Polish people [are] really fantastic and god, thank you first, thank you god.. second, thank you people who really help us,” said Olga Datsenko, who is fleeing Kiev and headed to Germany.

