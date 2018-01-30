7’s Adam Williams visits with Tom Brady’s family in Minnesota

(WHDH) — Browerville, Minnesota, is home to 790 people. But the most popular number in the city is 12.

“Some of my greatest memories were being on the lake with my grandparents, my uncles,” Tom Brady said. “It was a lot of fun.”

7’s Adam Williams visited Browerville, where he caught up with Brady’s cousin, Paul Johnson.

“I started thinking he was going to be big when he would see him at Michigan,” Johnson said.

Johnson escorted Williams around, reminiscing about fond memories that he had as a kid with Brady. The two would often fish together.

The Double Eagle Golf Club is where family members say Brady developed his competitive spirit. As a youngster, Brady would square off on the links against his father and grandfather.

Brady’s mother Galynn grew up in the city. She was named homecoming queen in high school.

“His mother was born and raised here,” Johnson said.

Brady’s family says they will be cheering hard for the Patriots come Super Bowl Sunday.

