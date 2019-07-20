8 displaced, none hurt in North End blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Eight people were displaced but no one was hurt after a fire damaged a North End apartment building Saturday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a fire on Commercial Street found a unit in the second floor of an apartment building burning. The fire was contained to that apartment but other floors suffered water damage.

Deputy Fire Chief Bart Shea said firefighters took care not to overheat in the scorching temperatures that settled over the region Saturday.

“We always have procedures in place, we try to hydrate during the day,” Shea said, adding shifts are changed more frequently. “Our working time is basically cut in half.”

