8 inches of snow expected to fall in parts of Mass. during spring storm

Some Bay State residents may need to break out the snow shovels this week.

Rain showers are projected to move in Thursday afternoon before transitioning to heavy, wet snow in Central and Western Massachusetts.

Some communities in Berkshire, Franklin and Hampshire counties could get 4 to 8 inches of snow, while other areas of Western Mass. and Worcester County may see a coating to four inches of snow.

Eastern Mass. is expected to see mostly rain, with winds on the coastline reaching 30 to 45 mph.

A winter storm warning is set to go in effect Thursday evening for Northern Berkshire, Western Franklin, and Western Hampshire counties.

A winter storm watch has also been issued for Northern Worcester and Northwest Middlesex counties, while a winter weather advisory is set to go in effect for Southern Berkshire, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampshire, and Western Hampden counties.

Lingering showers are slated to remain in place through Friday.

For the latest forecast, visit the 7NEWS Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)