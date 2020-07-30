8 people, 1 dog displaced after 3-story house goes up in flames in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - Eight people and one dog were displaced after a fire broke out at a three-story home in Brighton early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to a building fire on Waverly Street just after 2 a.m. discovered heavy flames coming from the rear of the house, according to the Boston Fire Department.

District Fire Chief Igor Verbitzki says crews not only battle the blaze, they also had to deal with the heat.

“The weather is obviously a challenge, not as bad as it has been in the last couple of days, but certainly hot for the guys,” he said. “We had some wires in the front access to the building. Was difficult due to fences but otherwise the guys did a great job.”

The eight occupants and one dog safely evacuated, and there were no reported injuries.

The fire left about $150,000 worth of damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

Companies making up at 10 Waverly St Brighton. 8 people & 1 dog displaced. No injuries reported . Damages est around $150,000. District 11 Chief Verbitzki addressed the media. pic.twitter.com/MtxlVS8GNm — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 30, 2020

At approximately 2:05am response to a building fire at 12 Waverly St. Brighton. Heavy fire in the rear from a 3 story house. 2nd alarm ordered. pic.twitter.com/dgw7aOWEzy — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 30, 2020

