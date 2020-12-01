8-year-old boy bitten by 2 German shepherds in Lakeville park

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) – An 8-year-old boy was attacked by two German shepherds while spending time in Ted Williams Park in Lakeville on Sunday, according to Animal Control officers.

The dogs, who were said to be unleashed, left puncture wounds in his skin, legs cut, clothes torn and his parents looking for answers.

“My son was riding his bike. The German shepherds went after the wheels,” The boy’s father Steve Sherrick said. “They got excited and chased after him, and he not knowing what to do, the dogs chasing him, he continued to pedal.”

Sherrick said the dogs eventually caught up with his son and that he threw himself into a bush to try and get away.

“The owner of the dogs didn’t stay and provide information, so we don’t if the dogs have been vaccinated,” he said.

They need to know so they can decide whether their son needs to be put through a series of rabies shots.

“The tricky part about this is if for any chance the dogs did have rabies, there’s kind of a window where you have to decide whether to get the child vaccinated or if it goes too long and symptoms start up, it’s kind of too late,”

Sherrick is now looking for the owner who he describes as a middle-aged man who could be as old as 70, with white or blonde hair, a thick mustache and an average build.

The man was said to be wearing a red windbreaker at the time and driving a green Ford Ranger or Explorer.

“As far as the dogs, one of the German shepherds was black, the other tan or brindle,” he said.

The family has been in contact with police, the Department of Health and Animal Control.

“The kids love animals.” He said. “They don’t want to see anything happen to the dogs. We don’t want to see anything happen to the dogs. We just need to know whether they’ve been vaccinated, so then that can take a lot of the mystery and uncertainty out of this.”

No further information has been made available at this time.

