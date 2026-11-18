NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old girl who was rescued from burning building in New Bedford Tuesday night has died, according to fire officials.

New Bedford firefighters responded to 329 Rivet Street around 4:15 p.m. The New Bedford Fire Department said workers renovating the first floor called them to the three-story building. The workers reportedly tried to make it to the apartments upstairs, but the flames were already too strong.

“I was standing right there watching everybody run around and panic,” said Travis hose, who works nearby. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

“There was a lot of smoke, black smoke at first, fire and then sirens,” said Michael Resonina, who lives in the area.

Firefighters eventually managed to pull an 8-year-old girl out from the building’s second-story, and she was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital with serious injuries. Everyone else inside the building was accounted for.

Firefighters announced Wednesday morning that the girl had succumbed to her injuries.

“Every firefighter in New Bedford holds this child in their prayers today,” said New Bedford Fire Chief Brian Medeiros. “This is something that no family should have to endure, and it’s a tragic loss for our community.”

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

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