MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old child was struck by a school bus in Manchester, New Hampshire Thursday afternoon, according to Manchester police.

Manchester police said they responded to Second Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. for an incident involving a school bus and a child. The Manchester School District said the school bus involved belonged to the agency.

The child was conscious and breathing when police arrived and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children onboard the school bus at the time were transferred to another bus and dropped off at their regular locations. The Manchester School District said it contacted the families of all students after the incident.

The situation remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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