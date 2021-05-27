BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after police recently busted a massive cocaine trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell announced Thursday.

Law enforcement has been investigating a drug trafficking organization operated by Patrick Joseph since February of 2020 according to court documents.

Based on a wiretap investigation, it is alleged that Joseph coordinated the transportation of 10-20 kilograms of cocaine at a time from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico, and eventually to Massachusetts and Rhode Island via the U.S. Mail, according to a release issued by Mendell’s office.

During this investigation, the cocaine seized by investigators was found concealed in two-kilogram quantities inside air fryers and locking cash boxes before being sent through the mail.

The following men were arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base:

Patrick Joseph, 39, of Stoughton;

Donald Cue, 36, of Randolph;

Night Menard, 36, of Randolph;

Christian Junior Alvarado-Deleon, 20, of Randolph;

Oscar Nieves-Sosa, 20, a Dominican national residing in Hyde Park;

Stiven Berrio Osorio, 21, a Colombian national residing in Chelsea;

Robert Monteiro, 37, of Brockton;

Patrick Snow, 43, of Harwich; and

Felix Baez-Munoz, 31, of Methuen, who remains a fugitive at this time.

Investigators also seized various firearms, 21 kilograms of cocaine and over $100,000 cash.

No further details were released.

