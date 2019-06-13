9 people detained in shooting of David Ortiz appear before judge

Three more suspects detained in connection with the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz appeared before a judge Thursday night in Santo, Domingo Thursday evening.

Nine people, including three new suspects — a woman and two men — were rushed up the steps of the courthouse amid a crush of media to appear for the nearly two-hour proceedings.

Authorities told 7’s Nathalie Pozo that the two men are currently in prison in connection with the incident, they did not release any details about the woman.

Their appearance came after new information emerged about the suspected gunman, Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz, who prosecutors say has ties to the United States.

The 25-year-old is from Reading, Pennsylvania and is wanted in New Jersey on several charges, including armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and first-degree aggravated assault, according to a release issued by Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark P. Centurione.

Authorities say the suspects were offered $8,000 to kill Ortiz. A motive has not been released.

The person who ordered the hit is still under investigation, according to National Police.

All of the suspects are due back in court on Friday at 5 p.m. because one of the suspects did not yet have a lawyer.

Charges were not filed in court today however, a spokesperson told Pozo that likely charges will include, accomplice to attempted murder and attempted murder.

#BREAKING There are now 9 suspects in #DavidOrtiz shooting. 6 were in custody but when they arrived in court in Santo Domingo, 9 were quickly taken up the stairs to face a judge. Spokesperson tells me it’s now 8 men & 1 woman Latest @ 9p from the #DominicanRepublic @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/1mbAwkx7vo — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) June 14, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)