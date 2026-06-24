HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old was seriously injured after falling from a third-story window in Hanson on Wednesday.

Around 12:34 p.m., police responded to a home on Phillips Road for reports of a child who fell from a window.

When they arrived, they found the child suffering from serious injuries. The child was taken via ambulance to the designated landing zone and was flown by a medical helicopter to a Boston-area trauma center.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

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