HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured after he fell from a third-story window in Hanson on Wednesday, officials said.

The Hanson Police and Fire Departments responded to an apartment complex on Phillips Road for reports of a child who fell from a window at approximately 12:34 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found the 9-year-old boy suffering from serious injuries.

The boy was treated on scene by Hanson Fire Paramedics before he was flown by helicopter to a Boston-area trauma center.

Neighbors told 7NEWS many children live at the apartment complex.

“It was shocking, you know? It’s really unbelievable that it happened. It’s terrifying ‘cause it can happen to anybody. I mean, I know a lot of younger kids live up on the third floor and second floor,” said Niall Odom, who lives nearby. “They should do something more to secure the screens. The screens, you can push them out, you know? It’s terrible.”

“Oh my God, my heart goes out to them, and the parents and everything. It’s awful,” said Nancy MacPherson, who saw the emergency response. “I just hope he’s okay.”

The incident is under investigation.

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