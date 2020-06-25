90-minute nuptials and celebrations being booked at Boston Public Library

BOSTON (WHDH) - Couples looking for an alternative wedding venue to say “I do” can look no further than the Boston Public Library downtown.

The Copley Branch is now holding wedding ceremonies and other events in its courtyard for the price of $5,000.

The venue, which typically sees about 50 large events each year, has seen less traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But after a library employee held a small ceremony last month it sparked the idea to reopen the courtyard for intimate events lasting no more than 90 minutes.

Each event held in the courtyard, such as weddings, can also have a maximum of eight people at a time given guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The library’s director of special events said they began taking reservations last week and about 60 percent of the summer sessions have already been filled.

“We have arguably the best wedding sermon location in the city, and we have all of these couples that have been reaching out to us, asking, ‘is there an opportunity to come in and host just our wedding ceremony?,'” Emily Tokarczyk said.

The event picnic package available includes a small ceremony in the courtyard, light refreshments and a photo shoot on the grand staircase of the lobby.

