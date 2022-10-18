BOSTON (WHDH) - Civil rights leader Jean McGuire, the 91-year-old who was stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park, made her first public appearance since the news broke of the incident ahead of her release from the hospital.

“I will never go up in the park alone again.”



Jean McGuire, the 91-year-old civil rights leader who was stabbed while walking her dog last week, is talking for the first time since the attack.



She has a cast on her arm and is getting ready to be released from the hospital. pic.twitter.com/3o0ltStANk — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) October 18, 2022

“I will never go out there to the park alone again,” she said at a press conference at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she appeared with a cast on her arm. “It’s in my head that it wouldn’t be wise, it’s a different time.”

She said that if humans can’t coexist peacefully in our “one little spot” in the universe, “if we can’t live together without killing each other and endangering each other, we’re in real trouble.”

McGuire added that she has appreciated the access to “high-quality” health care she has in Boston. She also said her dog, who was with her during the attack, is fine. She said she’s hoping to get back to the pool soon, and is expected to make a full recovery.

McGuire’s nephews and doctor who performed surgery on her also spoke to the media. Her nephews thanked the two Good Samaritans, whom McGuire called “angels without wings,” who found their aunt after she was stabbed, and urged the public to help find the assailant.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)