911 call played in trial of man accused of murdering South Boston doctors

BOSTON (WHDH) - Family members of two doctors murdered inside their South Boston condo in 2017 became emotional in court as they listened to a 911 call made that night.

Monday marked the third day of trial for Bampumim Teixeira, who faces several charges in connection to the deaths of Richard Field and Lina Bolanos.

Loved ones of Field and Bolanos cried and embraced each other as they listened to a 911 call made by Bolanos on May 5, 2017.

“This is the Boston police. If you have an emergency, please press four for yes, five for no,” the dispatcher could be heard saying in the call.

Balanos responded by repeatedly saying, “help.”

Surveillance cameras from the building recorded Bolanos and Field the same day they were murdered.

Boston Police Officer Scott MacIsaac, who responded to the crime scene, testified that he encountered Teixeira on the penthouse level and thought he was holding a gun.

MacIsaac says he fired three to four shots at Teixeira and later learned that the suspect did not have a firearm.

“I don’t know what he had in his hands. There was no firearm found,” he said.

Boston Police Officer Sean Wallace also testified, saying that Teixeira smiled and uttered some words as he was being handcuffed that night.

“He said, ‘There’s dead bodies, you guys are gonna die,'” Wallace recalled. “I remember him saying they killed my wife and I heard the word ‘sniper.’”

Jurors will move out of the courtroom Tuesday to tour the condo where Field and Bolanos were killed.

