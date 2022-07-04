BOSTON (WHDH) - The moment Bostonians have all been waiting for has arrived after three years: the Boston Pops, as well as other familiar musical acts, will take the Hatch Shell stage for the first time since 2019.

“We have missed (performing) so much,” Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart told 7NEWS. “It’s such a great community event, it’s such a great chance for all of us to connect.”

Along with standard tunes, Lockhart said to expect some new additions to the setlist, including a piece of music about the Massachusetts 54th Regiment, the first all-Black regiment in the Civil War premiering on July 4th that he called “absolutely gorgeous.”

Excitement built among Bostonians throughout the day for the return of the big show.

“It’s a big party for Boston,” one fan said.

“The Pops is a tradition here in Boston and it’s great to be able to come out and enjoy it,” another said.

This year’s program will be headlined by artist Chaka Khan, who will be joined by artists Heather Headley and Javier Colon, the first winner of the TV show, The Voice.

The performance starts at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 10:30 p.m., and will be broadcast on 7NEWS.

