BOSTON (WHDH) - After being born at less than two pounds, a Norfolk baby is finally heading home after nearly a year in the hospital.

Charlotte Cohen was born in June of 2020 — roughly 27 weeks early. She weighed just one pound nine ounces.

She came to Franciscan Children’s Hospital to begin treatment for her lungs back in November.

“She’s had a lot of people praying for her not only locally but around the world and we are so grateful,” her mom said.

Nurses put Charlotte on a ventilator to help her breathe.

“We didn’t know if she was ever going to get off the vent,” her mom said. “We didn’t know what life would look like.”

Her parents say they were not sure what her future would hold but, that Charlotte has done things on her own timetable.

“You know, at first they said maybe she could come home in February maybe her lungs would be better,” her mom said. “She wasn’t quite ready.”

Charlotte’s dad lost his job because he was spending so much time at the hospital. But, throughout the past seven months, the family has stuck together and remained strong.

They say they are so grateful for everyone who has taken care of Charlotte over the last year.

“It’s just unbelievable. We are the biggest advocates now of Franciscan and we love that Charlotte can be a great success story because we are just so proud of her,” her mom said.

