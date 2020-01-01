‘A huge crater’: Massive water main break floods Fall River streets, shreds asphalt

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) – A massive water main break sent water rushing into an intersection in Fall River, shredding asphalt and transforming streets into rivers early Wednesday morning.

Water flooded the intersection of Rock and Locust streets near Resiliency Middle School after 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

It is unclear what may have caused the century-old main to burst overnight but neighborhood residents woke up to find crews working to clean up the mess.

“A crater, it was like a huge crater,” Jose Medeiros said. “The asphalt was broken into pieces and it just dropped right in.”

The broken main was replaced but crews are working to repair stretches of the roadway that buckled and cracked.

Dennis Silva, of Fall River’s engineering department, says road repairs will take at least “a couple of days.”

Fall River Superintendent Matthew Malone says schools in the area will be in session on Thursday.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Water service has since been restored

