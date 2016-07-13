A look at the Patriots’ first four games, potentially without Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - With the latest Deflategate appeal being denied by a federal appeals court, all signs point to Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the Patriots to start the season.

Who will he be starting against? Let’s take a look at the Patriots’ schedule and dissecting his chances in those games.

WEEK 1: New England at Arizona

The Patriots will start the season on the road and in prime time against a very good Cardinals defense. A team whose strength is its secondary, and a season opener in front of Arizona’s home fans would be a tough test for any quarterback. But coach Bill Belichick will have the entire preseason slate to get Garoppolo ready for this atmosphere.

WEEK 2: Miami at New England

Miami has a new head coach, a revamped roster, and can probably sense a weakness in their longtime nemesis. But New England’s faithful will be ready. The Patriots have a 32-18 home record against the Dolphins for a reason, and Garoppolo will be fired up.

WEEK 3: Houston at New England

The Texans have an excellent defense but the offense is still clearly in a rebuilding mode. The team has added some weapons and has a new quarterback – former Broncos QB Brock Osweiler – but heading to New England will be a tall task.

WEEK 4: Buffalo at New England

The Bills are the team expected to give the Patriots their biggest run for the AFC East title. If the Patriots’ defense is up to the task of slowing the Buffalo running game, New England can be successful here. But this is a tougher division matchup than it may usually be.

What do you think, Patriots fans? What’s the expectation for the Patriots in these four games?

