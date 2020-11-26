‘A lousy thing to do’: Vandals flip over woman’s car in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman found her electric car flipped over on East 4th Street in South Boston on Thursday.

Kathleen Lanstein owns a two-seat min car from Italy named Otto.

She got the car as a gift and it has helped navigate parking in the neighborhood.

But on Thursday morning, Lanstein woke up to find the car’s windshield cracked, the door damaged and the frame bent. Now police are searching for whoever caused the damages.

“This is the second time it’s happened. The first time it was exactly the same. Physics being what it is – If you do something the same way two times, you’ll get exactly the same result. It’s the same damage,” Lanstein said.

Lanstein paid approximately $3,000 for repairs last time it happened at a shop in Somerville. She worries that it will take months for the parts to come from Europe.

“Otto was built in the Italian Alps, and that’s where COVID hit first, and they clamped. Now they are clamped down again, so I expect it will probably be the end of the winter before I get back on the road,” Lanstein said.

Although she is without a car she is thankful for what she does have this Thanksgiving.

“Compared to what a lot of other people are going through, I can’t really cry tears for myself. But it’s just kind of a lousy thing to do,” Lanstein said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)