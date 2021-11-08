Heartbroken family members of a young man who was killed in a crash in Sharon with a driver who was allegedly speeding away from police on Sunday night remembered him as a “great kid” and the “best brother,” just moments before the suspect was arraigned Monday on a charge of motor vehicle homicide.

“This is like a nightmare,” a grief-stricken Katherine Earley said of the death of her son, 21-year-old Kevin Earley. “He was a great kid. I’m just going to miss him. I don’t know what else to say.”

Kevin, a recent graduate of Sharon High School, had been working as a DoorDash and Instacart driver while he took classes at a local college.

Nicholas Snyder, 22, of Wrentham, faced a judge in Stoughton District Court in connection with the fatal crash that claimed the Sharon man’s life, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. A judge ordered him held without bail.

State police received a call around 8 p.m. on Sunday from a witness reporting that a motor vehicle was operating dangerously and erratically on Route 1 northbound.

At the same time, a trooper assigned to a road detail in the area saw the suspect vehicle, a 2020 Nissan Altima, pass his location in the work zone at an extremely high rate of speed, according to state police.

Snyder, who was behind the wheel of the Nissan, almost struck a worker on the detail who had re-entered his truck just seconds earlier, state police said. The trooper then pulled out in an attempt to catch up to Snyder.

A pursuit was initiated but was terminated before the trooper reached the speeding vehicle, state police added. Snyder then reportedly collided with the rear of a Subaru Forrester that was traveling northbound at the intersection of Route 1 and Old Post Road in Sharon.

After striking the Subaru, state police say Snyder’s Nissan crossed into the southbound lane, where it hit a Dodge Durango.

The driver of the Subaru, identified as Kevin Earley, died as a result of the crash, the district attorney’s office said.

“He was the best brother. He was always there for everyone,” said Julia Earley, Kevin’s younger sister. “He loved everyone he met.”

In a statement, Sharon Firefighters Local 1880 said Kevin was the son of Timothy Earley, a retired firefighter who served the community for 25 years.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the entire Earley family during this difficult time,” fire officials said.

The Sharon Firefighters Association is now collecting donations to assist the Earley family with unexpected arrangement costs.

Donations can be made out to the Sharon Firefighters Association and sent to 211 Main Street, Sharon, MA 02067.

Snyder is due back in court on Wednesday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

An investigation remains ongoing.

