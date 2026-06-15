PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A second firefighter has died from injuries suffered while fighting a fire and explosion at a Maine lumber mill last month.

The May 15 fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont sent plumes of black smoke into the sky and necessitated a response from hundreds of firefighters to a rural part of the state. Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury, 76, died Sunday morning from his injuries, the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

Woodbury was among more than 10 people injured in the fire and explosion. Andrew Cross, 27, of the Morrill Volunteer Fire Department also died.

“Wayne gave his life to protect his community, and his sacrifice and example will never be forgotten,” Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. “On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend my deepest condolences to the Searsmont Fire Department, to his community and to all impacted by this devastating loss.”

The investigation into the fire is still ongoing, the public safety department said. Authorities have said the fire was accidental and originated at the base of a silo.

Rapid ignition of particulate material resulted in an explosion in the silo that caused it to lift from its concrete base and release large amounts of sawdust and other materials, the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office said last month. The silo then toppled and the surrounding area became engulfed in the fire, the office said.

Lumber mills are major sources of combustible dust. The mills in Maine are part of the state’s longstanding lumber and wood products industry, which provides thousands of jobs and generates billions of dollars in economic activity every year.

Robbins Lumber’s websites describes the company as a high-tech lumber manufacturer that has existed for more than a century. The Searsmont mill is located about 95 miles (150 kilometers) northeast of Portland, the largest city in the state.

Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau said in a Monday statement that his “heart goes out to (Woodbury’s) family, colleagues, and all who are affected by this tragedy.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)