‘A sweet, gentle soul’: Community mourns Natick teen killed in car crash

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick residents and students mourned a junior killed in a car crash Saturday night, remembering him as an outgoing person who was also kind to everyone around him.

Officials said Giovanni “Gio” Taboh, a junior at Natick High School, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 93 in Canton. Troopers responding to a multi-vehicle crash at 10:30 p.m. found multiple victims suffering from minor injuries and took Taboh, who had been ejected to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said an initial investigation indicated Taboh was driving 2021 Jeep Wrangler with four passengers and attempted to cross multiple lanes to take Exit 2B and collided with a 2011 Toyota Corolla driven by a 28-year-old woman. Police are still investigating the crash.

Hundreds of students gathered at the high school for an impromptu memorial for Taboh, recalling him as a star athlete in track and soccer, an aspiring rapper and a warm friend.

“Whenever he walked into a room like it automatically lit up. Everyone always said he had this bright smile, and it was so true,” said Sarah Oliveira, Taboh’s girlfriend. “I wish there was more. I wish we had more time.”

“I grew up with Gio all throughout middle school, he was just a sweet gentle soul,” one student said. “He’ll be missed so much.”

“He was always the life of the party, he never made anyone feel any less than anyone else,” another student said.

Residents have set up a GoFundMe account to help Taboh’s parents.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)