WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Waltham designer is getting some presidential recognition for his pet project.

During the pandemic, David Josef sent President Biden some custom masks with German shepherds on them, as an ode to the first family’s dogs Major and Champ.

He says he thought they would be a funny gift around the time that Major made headlines for misbehaving around the White House.

On Monday, Josef got a letter from the president thanking him for the kind gesture.

“Just very thoughtful, considerate and it was much more than just a thank you,” said Josef. “He really talks about our country facing challenges today and trying to find a way to bring everyone together and find one way forward for everybody.”

Josef says he was sorry to hear that Champ passed away this weekend but, he is happy he was able to give the president and first lady a special token of their beloved pets.

