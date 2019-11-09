‘A wonderful tribute’: Needham honors fallen Marine with bridge dedication

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fallen Marine was honored in his hometown Saturday, with a bridge dedication remembering his service.

Captain Joe Fandrey, a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps, was one of 14 servicemen killed in May 1996 during a training exercise at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Since then, his family has worked to keep his memory alive, and on Saturday they were there for a ceremony naming a bridge crossing Route 128 in his honor.

“It means more than I can say to know that Joe will be remembered,” said Gloria Fandrey, Joe’s mother.

“This is absolutely incredible, it’s bittersweet,” said Matt Fandrey, Joe’s brother. “Words can’t describe it, it’s just fantastic. Every time we’re going to go over that bridge, you’re just going to remember Joe.”

“Honestly, my experience with Joe growing up, you couldn’t ask for a better memorial for Joe,” said Dana Storrs, a Marine Combat Veteran childhood friend of Joe’s.

John Fandrey, Joe’s father, said his son would have appreciated the honor but focused the attention on the Marines.

“I never expected such a wonderful tribute to Joe,” John said. “If Joe were here he would close by saying happy 244th birthday to the Marine Corps – Semper Fi.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)