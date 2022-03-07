NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts has reached a new record, according to AAA.

On Monday, the average regular gas price rose to $4.16 per gallon in the Bay State, the association reported.

The current average gas price is $4.38 for mid-grade, $4.61 for premium, and $4.73 for diesel in Mass.

Jay Zagorsky of the Boston University’s Questrom School of Business said that despite the rise in gas prices, he is not worried about the Boston area running out of fuel.

“While we import $100 million of petroleum, I would not worry about us running out of oil or gas here in the Boston area because over half of our imports come from Canada, and we’re not at war with Canada,” he said.

The national average for regular gas is $4.06, AAA said.

On Sunday, California had the highest average price per gallon among U.S. states at $5.29, while Missouri had the lowest at around $3.60.

United States lawmakers are thinking about ways to further isolate Russia from the global economy, including discussion about possible legislation to ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the U.S.

“We are now talking to our European allies and partners to look at a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil while making sure there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world markets,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

