BOSTON (WHDH) - Gas prices in Massachusetts continue to climb, jumping more than 20 cents in the last seven days, according to the American Automobile Association.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the state is currently $4.43, up from last week’s average price of $4.23 per gallon, new data shows.

Tuesday’s reported average price per gallon is the highest ever recorded in the state.

The average price of diesel has also skyrocketed to $6.23 per gallon.

