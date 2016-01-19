Aaron Hernandez hearing will set date for double murder trial

Convicted killer Aaron Hernandez is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

A hearing will be held at Suffolk Superior Court to set a date for his double murder trial.

The former Patriots tight end is accused of killing two men in the South End in 2012.

Prosecutors say Hernandez killed Safiro Furtado and Daniel De Abreu following an encounter at a nightclub.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence after being convicted of killing his friend Odin Lloyd.

