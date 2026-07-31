BOSTON (WHDH) - An Abington woman accused of phsycially abusing her two-month-old daughter appeared in court on Friday.

Jillian Timmons, 34, is charged with two counts of Assault and Battery on a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury, and one count of Reckless Endangerment of a Child. She pleaded not guilty in Brockton District Court Friday.

Prosecutors said the investigation began two weeks ago after Timmons brought the child to South Shore Hospital. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said a hospital employee reported suspected physical abuse. The child was then transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital, where prosecutors said doctors discovered she was suffering from serious head trauma.

“Boston Children’s medical staff stated that the newborn’s life due to her injuries will be severely impacted. She may never be able to walk, speak, feed herself, or care for herself,” the prosecutor said. “This is a defenseless, eight-week-old baby that was significantly and irreversibly harmed at the hands of her own mother.”

Prosecutors said hospital staff told investigators that Timmons did not appear appropriately concerned about the severity of the baby’s injuries. Her attorney pushed back on the allegations.

“There is zero evidence that she harmed that baby,” Timmons’ defense attorney said. “All the evidence shows that as soon as she suspected something was wrong, she took the baby’s temperature, she brought her to urgent care.”

Prosecutors said Timmons gave investigators different accounts of what happened.

“The defendant has been speaking with multiple people, attempting to provide various explanations for what may have happened. None of which are consistent, none of which make sense,” the prosecutor said. “Boston Children’s medical staff had advised investigators that the newborns injuries appeared deliberate and not accidental.”

Timmons pleaded not guilty to the charges and was held on $100,000 cash bail. If she should make bail, Timmons is ordered to stay away and have no contact with the baby or the baby’s father. She is due back in court on August 31.

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