ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Abington police are searching for the owner of a wedding band that was found on the street Thursday evening.

A woman who found the wedding band in the area of Priscilla Alden Road dropped it off to the police department, according to Abington police.

Based on the ring’s markings, the marriage happened in 1967.

Anyone with information on who may be the ring’s owner is asked to call Deputy Chief Chris Cutter at 781-347-5301.

Those who believe it may be their ring must be able to identify additional markings located on it.

