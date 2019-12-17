ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Abington police are searching for the owners of several packages that were stolen off porches on Monday.

Anyone who was expecting a package that may have been stolen is asked to reach out to Abington Police Sgt. Shawn McCollem at 781-347-5308.

If it’s determined that the item was recovered, the recipient can meet McCollem at the police station with their e-mail confirmation of the package delivery.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)