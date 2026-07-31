ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned on charges that she physically abused her two-month-old child, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Abington Police Chief John Bonney announced Thursday.

Jillian Timmons, 34, is charged with two counts of Assault and Battery on a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury, and one count of Reckless Endangerment of a Child.

The arrest follows a two-week investigation by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and Abington Police. On July 17, a staff member at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth contacted authorities about the suspected physical abuse of Timmons’ daughter after Timmons brought her in for treatment, The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said.

The investigation found that there was probably cause for Timmons’ arrest, and she was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said the child is being treated at a Boston hospital.

Timmons is expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court Friday.

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