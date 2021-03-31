LAS CRUCES, N.M. (WHDH) — A man who just finished his grocery shopping began to drive out of the store’s parking lot before he noticed that about 15,000 bees had made themselves at home inside his car on Sunday.

The man had left a window down in his car that was parked at the Albertson grocery store in Las Cruces, New Mexico and when he returned to his vehicle around 4 p.m. after shopping, he placed his groceries inside his car and started to drive off before noticing the swarm of bees in the backseat, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Firefighters responding to the scene blocked off the immediate area and called in off-duty firefighter Jesse Johnson who, in his spare time, is a beekeeper.

Johnson arrived with the proper tools and successfully removed the roughly 15,000 bees from the car and relocated them to his property just outside of city limits.

Fire officials say a security guard at Albertson’s was stung but there were no major injuries reported.

