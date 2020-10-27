BOSTON (AP) — About 17,000 Massachusetts residents who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic but were ineligible for additional federal benefits are getting an additional $1,800 from the state.

The bill providing the extra cash was passed by the Legislature on Monday and signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker shortly after approval.

“This legislation will make the necessary changes to make sure people with less than $100 in weekly benefits receive that $1,800 in added income,” said state Sen. Patricia Jehlen, the Somerville Democrat who sponsored the bill.

“The money will get spent locally by Massachusetts residents for rent, for food, and other expenses,” she said.

