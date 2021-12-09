LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lakeville police officer went above the call of duty this week to deliver a bunch of abandoned Amazon packages.

A doorbell camera captured officer Rob Schiffer dropping off one of about 10 packages during his shift on Wednesday.

Schiffer said he just wanted to make sure everyone in town received their packages before Christmas.

“I figured most of them were Christmas presents so, I didn’t want to risk families not getting their Christmas presents for their children or family members or anything like that,” he said.

Lisa Aten’s package was among them and she said she is so grateful to him.

“He could have reported it, it could be sitting in a pile at the police station, yea it was awesome,” she said. “Above and beyond.”

The Lakeville Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the abandoned packages but does not believe that the incident is suspicious at this time.

All of the abandoned packages were safely delivered to their intended recipients.

