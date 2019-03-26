Acadia National Park considers reservations to help with overcrowding

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — An Acadia National Park plan to alleviate overcrowding in the summer calls for a timed reservation system and fees for parking lots.

Park officials say the reservation system for cars would apply to several busy spots: Cadillac Mountain, the Jordan Pond north lot and the Ocean Drive corridor.

Under the proposal, reservations would be needed from the middle of June to the middle of October. The reservation cost would be separate from the park entrance fee.

Any changes won’t take place until 2020 at the earliest.

The plan comes after park rangers closed the summit road to Cadillac Mountain 54 times last year and at least 49 times in 2017 because of traffic congestion. Acadia had 3.5 million visitors last year, up about 60 percent from 2007.

