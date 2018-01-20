Activists in Cambridge, throughout US, to rally for women’s empowerment

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Activists in Cambridge, MA and throughout the US, are set to rally for women’s empowerment once again.

This comes one year after over 1 million people rallied across the world for women’s empowerment.

Leaders say the hope is to create a political movement that will vote more women into government office.

Hundreds of marches are planned this weekend across the US, including one in Cambridge, MA.

The march will take place at the Cambridge Common 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.

RELATED: Women will march again with aim to become a political force.

Just one year ago, we stood with 175,000 Bostonians in the Boston Common to stand up for women's rights, and the rights of all people. One year later, we'll keep fighting for respect and equality for all. #WomensMarch2018 — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) January 20, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)