Adult film star charged in death of man found buried in shallow grave

(WHDH) — A former adult film star is reportedly facing a murder charge in connection with a man who was found buried in a shallow grave in Florida last week.

Lauren Kay Wambles, 23, who also goes by Aubrey Gold, was arrested last week by authorities in Houston County, Alabama, in the death of 51-year-old Raul Guillen, WTVY-TV reported.

Guillen’s body was found buried in Graceville on Aug. 25, several weeks after he was reported missing, according to the news outlet.

William Shane Parker, 35, has also been charged with murder in Guillen’s death, while 43-year old Jeremy Peters is facing charges including accessory to murder and corpse abuse.

A search of Peters’ home, Guillen’s last known whereabouts, yielded evidence related to the alleged murder, WDHN-TV reported.

Wambles is said to have appeared in 31 films between 2015-2018.

