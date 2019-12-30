After 102 years in business, Boston’s No Name restaurant is closed for good

BOSTON (WHDH) - After 102 years in business, Boston’s Seaport staple the No Name restaurant is no more.

The sudden closure of one of the city’s most famous restaurants comes out of the blue — surprising even some of the regulars who took a walk down the fish pier in hopes of dinner Monday night.

“Great place man, great food, good company, good people,” Omar Davis said. “Surprised? Yeah I am, I didn’t even know.”

The sign on the door does not announce the permanent closure. It simply states that the restaurant is closed for a management meeting believed to be about how it will not be reopening.

An attorney representing the No Name confirmed to 7News that the restaurant filed a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition earlier in the day and the Boston landmark, which opened its doors in 1917, has ceased operation.

The Seaport has seen the rise and fall of many a restaurant over the last decade but the No Name largely stood the test of time.

The normally bustling business began before the outbreak of World War I as a no-frills fish stand without a name.

That name — or lack thereof — stuck and between the storied history and delicious food, the No Name continued to be a top pick among locals and tourists for a century.

Tanya Nedic is visiting from Chicago and came here, thanks to a recommendation from a Boston tour guide.

“Love the city, came down here, this was the top restaurant on our list, we’re really disappointed it’s closed it’s shame, would have loved to try some seafood,” she said.

She is surely not alone in her disappointment as this closure brings an abrupt end to over 100 years of seafood.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)