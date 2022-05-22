BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are increasing patrols at Massachusetts beaches after making numerous arrests Saturday.

Police arrested seven people at Revere Beach, including several juveniles charged with disorderly conduct, on Saturday. On Carson Beach in South Boston, they arrested five people including two juveniles on various charges, including having fireworks at the beach.

At Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, state police arrested ten people after numerous fights on the beach.

Massachusetts state police said they were increasing patrols over the weekend, including using horse-mounted troopers.

