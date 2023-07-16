REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An after-school boxing program in Revere provides an outlet for young students to destress.

The Revere Boxing Outreach program in Revere is a nonprofit run by volunteers and is now in its second successful year.

Joe Singer, a school resource officer for Revere Public Schools, said the program all started in his office.

“I keep my door open and the kids would walk by on the way to gym or classes and they’d see me hitting the bag,” he said, “and a couple of freshmen would be like ‘hey that’s awesome can we go in and hit the bag sometime?’

“One bag turned into two, and two bags turned into four, next thing you know we’re running a little boxing class right out of my 20 by 20 office,” he said.

Singer then received a grant to start the boxing gym inside of the empty McKinley School. The program has classes for age groups ranging from elementary school to high school. They also offer all-female classes coached by female instructors.

Singer said kids take away more than just boxing.

“From weight loss journeys for kids who started out overweight and had a successful weight transformation just from the program alone, to kids who just started out fighting in the bathroom at school, fighting after school, now all that has stopped, all the chaos and nonsense has stopped in their lives because they’re focused.”

Singer said boxing also gives students new tools to deal with stressors while growing up.

“If we teach them that self confidence and we give them the ability to act within, they know that they have that confidence, they know their abilities, they know their limitations, they’re not going to act on those impulses,” he said.

