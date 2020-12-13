After spotting deal, nonprofit president buys more than 100 coats for needy residents

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A South Shore nonprofit that helps keep people fed branched out into clothes as well after the organization’s president found a good deal.

Craig Hastings, president of Served Kitchen, heard about a sale on coats in Brockton, so he bought 130 and will start handing them out with holiday meals this week.

“To be honest, our nonprofit is focused on food waste and the hungry. But we knew that people were looking for some bigger jackets and it’s going to get cold out, so we knew it’d be a perfect kind of collaboration to help out,” Hastings said. “Not only can we feed people and give them a warm meal, but a warm jacket too.”

