BOSTON (WHDH) - A joint operation conducted earlier this week that was led by the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team, Homeland Security Investigations, Raynham Police Department, and prosecuted by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, resulted in the execution of search warrants at 20 locations throughout Fall River, Taunton, Raynham, Norton, Pembroke, and Falmouth, and the arrests of 16 suspected fentanyl and cocaine distributors.

During the searches, law enforcement seized approximately 2,360 grams of cocaine and 1,364 grams of fentanyl, 33 firearms, multiple high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and $109,355 in US currency.

The AGO’s State Police Detective Unit, the State Police’s Technical Services Unit, the Plymouth, Bristol and Norfolk County State Police Detective Units, Norton Police Department, Fall River Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration New Bedford Resident Office, United States Postal Inspection Service, and the West Bridgewater Police Department also provided valuable investigative assistance.

“Operation No Love” began in March of 2024, when members of CINRET-South, consisting of Troopers and Officers with Brockton and East Bridgewater Police Departments and a special agent with HSI, initiated a narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization involved in the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine in Bristol County.

Through investigative efforts, an undercover State Trooper was able to successfully conduct nine controlled drug purchases with a member of the drug trafficking organization. With the controlled purchases as a starting point, the investigative team used a combination of physical and electronic surveillance, toll analysis, and court-authorized electronic intercepts of target cell phones, to identify the organization’s hierarchy, primary subjects, communication devices, vehicles, methods of operation, and sources of narcotics supply.

As a result of information developed through these methods, investigators obtained search warrants for 11 locations in Taunton, two locations in Raynham, four locations in Fall River, and one location each in Falmouth, Pembroke, and Norton.

On the morning of Tuesday, April 15, the investigative team, comprised of nearly 200 law enforcement Troopers and Officers, conducted a coordinated operation and executed the warrants. As a result of the search warrants on April 15, investigators seized approximately 2280 grams of cocaine, 336 grams of fentanyl, 32 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, high-capacity magazines, and $109,355 in suspected drug proceeds. In addition, on April 16, Fall River Police Department and CINRET investigators received further information regarding one of the target locations in Taunton. Members of CINRET, assisted by a Narcotics K9 from the Quincy Police Department, returned to the location, conducted a subsequent search, and located a loaded Diamondback 9 mm pistol, 1028 grams of fentanyl and 80 grams of cocaine.

The following 16 individuals were arrested as a result of the investigation and arraigned in various District Courts:

Fall River District Court:

Yosef Ali, 49, of Fall River

Trafficking in Fentanyl, 100 grams or More (1 count)

Trafficking in Cocaine, 200 grams or More (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Bail set at $75,000

Jean Carlos Castillo Mendoza, 44, of Fall River

Trafficking in Fentanyl, 100 grams or More (1 count)

Trafficking in Cocaine, 200 grams or More (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Bail set at $150,000

Taunton District Court:

Jorge Santiago, 36, of Taunton

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance (2 counts)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Bail set at $20,000

Jorge Arce, 46, of Taunton

Trafficking in Cocaine, 200 grams or More (1 count)

Trafficking in Fentanyl, 36 grams or More (1 count)

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Bail set at $100,000

Neftali Torres, 51, of Taunton

Trafficking in Cocaine, 100 grams or More (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Bail set at $25,000

Christopher McLaughlin, 43, of Taunton

Trafficking in Cocaine, 18 grams or More (1 count)

Trafficking in Fentanyl, 18 grams or More (1 count)

Held without Bail

Shawn Roias, 35, of Taunton

Trafficking in Cocaine, 200 grams or More (1 count)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Substance (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device (1 count)

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony (1 count)

Bail set at $25,000

Courtney Whitmore, 27, of Taunton

Trafficking in Cocaine, 200 grams or More (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Bail set at $10,000

Val Bettencourt, 50, of Taunton

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance, Subsequent Offense (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Bail set at $10,000

Brayton Crites, 26, of Taunton

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A Substance, Subsequent Offense (2 counts)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Bail set at $20,000

Andrew Williams, 27, of Raynham

Trafficking in Cocaine, 18 grams or More (5 counts)

Trafficking in Cocaine, 36 grams or More (2 counts)

Distribution of a Class B Substance (3 counts)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Bail set at $25,000

Sabrina Cohen, 27, of Taunton

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Bail set at $1,00

Lucas Guimaraes, 29, of Norton

Trafficking in Cocaine, 36 grams or More (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Bail set at $25,000

Brian Szakaly, 27, of Raynham

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony (1 count)

Bail set at $15,000

Falmouth District Court:

David Brasil, 45, of Falmouth

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class a Class B Substance (1 count)

Possession of a Class C Substance (1 count)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws (1 count)

Bail set at $500

Mary Hunt, 59, of Falmouth

Possession of a Class B Substance

Bail set at Personal Recognizance

Lucas Guimaraes will also be arraigned at a later date out of Attleboro District Court on the following charges:

Trafficking Cocaine, 100 grams or more (1 Count)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (1 Count)

Possession of a Firearm without FID Card (1 Count)

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card (1 Count)

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Diana Fantasia and Deputy Division Chief Jen Kirshenbaum of the AGO’s Enterprise & Major Crimes Division.

