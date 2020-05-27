AG: Death of 5-year-old NH boy ruled homicide from blunt-force trauma

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The suspicious death of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who was found unresponsive in his home late last year has been ruled a homicide, investigators announced Wednesday.

An autopsy revealed that Dennis Vaughan, Jr., of Laconia, died from blunt-force trauma to the head and neck, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

Officers responding to a home on Blueberry Lane on Christmas Eve rushed Vaughan, Jr. to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

At the time of his death, Vaughan, Jr. was said to be in the home with several other family members.

Anyone with information is urged to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-628-8477.

An investigation remains ongoing.

