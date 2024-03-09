ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 36-year-old man who was fatally shot by police in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday and revealed that he was allegedly attempting to shoot a officer’s K-9 partner when they opened fire,

Officers looking for Joseph Russell, 36, in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins learned that he was spotted driving in Rochester and intercepted him on Route 16 in the area of Gooseberry Circle, according to a statement issued early Saturday by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

The officers were also reported warned that he was in possession of a firearm.

After spotting him walking in between homes in the area, a New Hampshire State Police Trooper released a K-9 partner to subdue him. That’s when police say Russell pulled a firearm and two troopers fatally shot him, according to the statement.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

