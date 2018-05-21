AG: Methuen man busted with $1M in cash, heroin, fentanyl, pot, guns

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A Methuen man is being held on high bail after he was busted with weapons, an array of narcotics and $1 million in cash, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday.

Andre Lopez-Gomez, 42, pleaded not guilty Friday in Essex Superior Court to charges of trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, use of a firearm during a felony, money laundering and conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act.

Lopez-Gomez was nabbed in May 2017 as part of a joint takedown by federal, state and local law enforcement, according to Healey. Investigators recovered two firearms, ammunition, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, tools for drug distribution and a nearly $1 million in cash.

The bust yielded more than 90 grams of fentanyl, more than 20 grams of heroin and approximately 33 pounds of marijuana, investigators said.

Lopez-Gomez was ordered held on $250,000 bail. He will be returned to the custody of U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire, where he is being held on a pending federal case.

He is due back in court on June 26.

