AG: NH man killed self, 6-year-old son with carbon monoxide, left note for police

DERRY, NH (WHDH) - DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) — A man and his 6-year-old son were found dead Monday afternoon inside a mobile home in Derry, New Hampshire. Authorities ruled their deaths a murder-suicide.

Police were called to the home on Kendall Pond Road around 12:30 p.m. for a welfare check and found the bodies of 39-year-old Matthew Edmunds and his son, Preston Connor Edmunds, in a bedroom, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Officials say officers found a sign hanging from the living room ceiling fan that warned police that they “will find me and my son” in the bedroom and to be aware of “dangerous carbon monoxide levels.” Officers then forced entry into a locked bedroom.

In the bedroom, officials say officers discovered the bodies of Matthew and Preston. Officers observed that the room had been sealed from the inside using duct tape and a blanket. Also in the room, officers located two charcoal grills each containing burnt charcoal and ash.

An autopsy report found that the cause of death of Preston was carbon monoxide poisoning and the manner of death was homicide. Matthew’s cause of death was said to be carbon monoxide poisoning and the manner of death was suicide.

“He was a great little boy,” said Charlotte Aright, Preston’s grandmother.

A makeshift memorial has been set up outside the Edmunds’ home.

“I truly believe he’s in heaven now,” neighbor Corrine Wilson said of Preston. “I want him to rest in peace up there.”

Authorities say the father and son were the only residents of the home. 7News learned that the family had lost another young son several years ago.

The incident is under investigation.

